Election Results

|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|
|Winner
|Crockett County Sheriff
-- 0 of 4 precincts reporting (0%)
|SANCHEZ [R]
|0
|0%
|ALEJANDO [R]
|0
|0%
|Crane County Commissioner Precinct 1
-- 0 of 4 precincts reporting (0%)
|SANCHEZ [R]
|0
|0%
|KIRKPATRICK [R]
|0
|0%
|Ector County Commissioner Precinct 1
-- 0 of 40 precincts reporting (0%)
|SHELTON [R] [I]
|0
|0%
|GARDNER [R]
|0
|0%
|Midland District Judge 142nd
-- 1 of 45 precincts reporting (2%)
|Mitchell County Commissioner PRecinct 1
-- 0 of 4 precincts reporting (0%)
|JONES [D]
|0
|0%
|ANDERSON [D] [I]
|0
|0%
|Proposition A Sales Tax
-- 0 of 45 precincts reporting (0%)